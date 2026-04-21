Pure Preciousness: Rihanna RIHveals Her Daughter,, Rocki Irish, To The World On The Cover Of W Magazine

At just 7 months old, Rocki Irish Mayers is already gracing the cover of a magazine!

Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

Rihanna decided to give fans their first look at her daughter in the most Rihanna way possible—on the cover of a magazine. The fashion icon and beauty mogul is the cover star for W Magazine’s Pop Issue, posing with her little one on one of her two covers, which serves as Rocki’s first public appearance.

The singer and her daughter, who was born in September 2025, are wearing matching Dior on the cover of W. For the occasion, Rihanna sports a Dior Haute Couture coat and lilac-colored hat along with a Cartier Collection necklace featuring purple gemstones. As for Rocki, she’s wearing a Dior Haute Couture diaper along with a white headpiece.

Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

Now known for her out-of-the-box maternity looks, Rihanna was also involved in designing Rocki’s stylish diaper for her debut cover shoot.

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“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior, told W Magazine. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

Inside the magazine, many of Rihanna’s friends and collaborators gushed about the Fenty founder by sharing behind-the-scenes stories about her.

Rihanna’s other half, rapper A$AP Rocky—with whom she shares Rocki and sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 3—opened up about how his longtime love has inspired him over the years.

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic,” Rocky said. “Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.”