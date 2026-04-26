WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE: APRIL 2026 FINAL WEEK

Counting down the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com, with eligibility rules.

Highlighting new heat from artists as well as golden classics from Summer614 artists.

Tracking the evolving countdown, inspired by BET's 106 and Park and Power 1075's Power 9 at 9.

Source:

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! R&B is the winner this week, new heat from some of the dopest artsist in the game right now!! Final week of April and we’re definitely going out of this month with a bang! It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. This week, we have new records from some all-time great artist, throwback records that pay homage to Summer614 artist. Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Source: R1 / General

Source: Fame Productions / radio one columbus

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. KERI HILSON – BAE

9. NAV FT YOUNG THUG – TRIMSKI

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST- YING YANG TWINS – WAIT (THE WHISPER SONG)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: KEHLANI FT T-PAIN, LIL JON – CALL ME BACK

8. TRAP DICKEY FT KEY GLOCK – DOWN SOUTH

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LIL TWIST FT LIL WAYNE – ADDICT

7. SEXYY RED W/ METRO BOOMIN – YOP (U WIT A STAR)

6. DABABY – DON JULIO LEMONADE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TYLA – SHE DID IT AGAIN

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK: MEGAN THEE STALLION FT NICKI MINAJ, TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

5. KEHLANI FT USHER – SHOULDA NEVER (WORLD PREMIERE)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: PLIES FT NEYO – BUST IT BABY PT 2

4. LUDACRIS – PULL OVER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – DJ KHALED FT EVERY DAMN BODY – DO YOU MIND

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: KEYSHIA COLE FT LIL KIM, MISSY ELLIOT – LET IT GO

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LATTO FT GLORILLA – GOMF (DEBUT)

3. MAITHILI RAELLE – USED TO LOVE

2. JAYDON – BOUJEE BABY

1. CHRIS BROWN – OBVIOUS

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track is missing? Get at me on social media @SirDaYungOG or #WOTSSunday