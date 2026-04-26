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#WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE: APRIL 2026 FINAL WEEK

Published on April 26, 2026

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Power Summer On Air Giveaways Web
  • Counting down the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com, with eligibility rules.
  • Highlighting new heat from artists as well as golden classics from Summer614 artists.
  • Tracking the evolving countdown, inspired by BET's 106 and Park and Power 1075's Power 9 at 9.
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#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! R&B is the winner this week, new heat from some of the dopest artsist in the game right now!! Final week of April and we’re definitely going out of this month with a bang! It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. This week, we have new records from some all-time great artist, throwback records that pay homage to Summer614 artist. Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Z1079 Summer Jam 2018 artists
Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Keyshia Cole Cleveland 2025
Source: R1 / General

9th Annual Summer614 Radio One Columbus
Source: Fame Productions / radio one columbus

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. KERI HILSON – BAE

9. NAV FT YOUNG THUG – TRIMSKI

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST- YING YANG TWINS – WAIT (THE WHISPER SONG)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: KEHLANI FT T-PAIN, LIL JON – CALL ME BACK

8. TRAP DICKEY FT KEY GLOCK – DOWN SOUTH

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LIL TWIST FT LIL WAYNE – ADDICT

7. SEXYY RED W/ METRO BOOMIN – YOP (U WIT A STAR)

6. DABABY – DON JULIO LEMONADE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TYLA – SHE DID IT AGAIN

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK: MEGAN THEE STALLION FT NICKI MINAJ, TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

5. KEHLANI FT USHER – SHOULDA NEVER (WORLD PREMIERE)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: PLIES FT NEYO – BUST IT BABY PT 2

4. LUDACRIS – PULL OVER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – DJ KHALED FT EVERY DAMN BODY – DO YOU MIND

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: KEYSHIA COLE FT LIL KIM, MISSY ELLIOT – LET IT GO

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LATTO FT GLORILLA – GOMF (DEBUT)

3. MAITHILI RAELLE – USED TO LOVE

2. JAYDON – BOUJEE BABY

1. CHRIS BROWN – OBVIOUS

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track is missing? Get at me on social media @SirDaYungOG or #WOTSSunday

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