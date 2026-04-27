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Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight confirmed

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to meet in their long-awaited heavyweight mega-fight later this year

Published on April 27, 2026

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Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov - Fight Night
Source: Mark Robinson / Getty

Anthony Joshua is set to fight his great rival Tyson Fury after his promoter Eddie Hearn declared: “Signed, sealed and delivered! AJ vs Fury is on!” First Joshua has a comeback fight on July 25 in Saudi Arabia vs Kristian Prenga which will be his first fight since defeating Jake Paul in december. They did not confirm the date or location for the bout, but they did confirm sometime in Q4 was the date they were targeting. The fight will be broadcasted live on streaming giant Netflix. Fury, 37, was close to signing a contract to face Joshua in 2021 before Deontay Wilder won an arbitration hearing with U.S. judge to confirm his deal for a third fight with the British heavyweight had not expired. Joshua went on to face Oleksandr Usyk and lost back-to-back bouts in 2021 and 2022 with the Ukrainian before suffering another loss at the hands of Daniel Dubois in 2024. Now we finally get the 2 giants in 1 ring later this year.

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