Michael Jackson biopic smashes box office record

Source: Mark Perlstein / Getty

The Michael biopic has smashed box office records, earning an estimated $217.4 million globally in its opening weekend, featuring $97 million in North America and $120.4 million internationally . It marks the biggest opening weekend for a music biopic in history, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody and Straight Outta Compton. The film, which stars Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafarr Jackson received mostly negative reviews with critics arguing the movie lacked substance and had little to offer outside of faithfully recreated music videos and concert scenes, but the fans showed up and loved it with moviegoers polled by cinemascope giving it an average grade of A-. A lot of people didn’t like the ending but Lionsgate hasn’t ruled out a part 2 later this year which I think its coming.