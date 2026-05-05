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Funniest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Met Gala

Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns! Funniest, Wildest & Shadiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Met Gala

Must-see tweets, viral videos, and more from this year's Met Gala in New York

Published on May 5, 2026

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Great gowns, beautiful gowns!

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year’s star-studded Met Gala was a mostly uneventful affair with a much-needed Beyoncé appearance along with its signature shenanigans that included Blue Ivy‘s viral diva moment, Bad Bunny showing up 50 years older, Cardi B pushing through a fever to slay, Damson Idris’ passion-less twirl in a brow-furrowing outfit, Katy Perry’s cartoonishly closeable headpiece, and more.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour serving as co-chairs, the 2026 gala theme was “Costume Art,” with an accompanying dress code of “Fashion is Art,” encouraging attendees to treat the body as a living exhibition.

And, well, it’s safe to say most of the attendees misunderstood the assignment which seemed like it would inspire epic moments from our fashionably famous faves.

One could point to Jeff Bezos and his wife serving as honorary chairs as one of many reasons for the overwhelming amount of tacky that plagued the usually fashionable affair.

In a bold move ahead of the event, Taraji P. Henson called out celebs attending this year’s Bezos-backed Met Gala, writing, “I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!” on an Instagram post.

Noticeably absent were Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lewis Hamilton, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Bella Hadid, and Meryl Streep who, in a perfect world, would have absolutely been there because Miranda Priestly is fashion.

What was your reaction to the looks at this year’s Met Gala? Do you think Taraji had a point? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and shadiest tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from the 2026 Met Gala on the flip.

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Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns! Funniest, Wildest & Shadiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Met Gala was originally published on bossip.com

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