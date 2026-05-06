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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 21

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music

Now that Met Gala Monday is behind us, it's time to dive into Women Crush Wednesday, and this week Janelle Monáe takes the cake.

Published on May 6, 2026

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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Now that Met Gala Monday is behind us, it’s time to dive into Women Crush Wednesday, and this week Janelle Monáe takes the cake.

During this year’s theme of “Costume Art,” Monáe shone alongside other queer queens like Tessa Thompson and Doechii, who hit the steps barefoot, looking like every crevice of her body was slathered in the finest cocoa butter (swoons).

Check out this week’s edition of Women Crush Wednesday below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 2

1. Janelle Monáe

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

2. Tessa Thompson

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

3. Doechii

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Doechii at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

4. Laverne Cox

"The Rocky Horror Show" Broadway Opening Night
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Laverne Cox poses at the opening night for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” on Broadway at Studio 54 Theatre on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

5. Niecy Nash-Betts

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 30, 2026
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Niecy Nash is seen on April 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

6. Victoria Monét

2026 Billboard Women In Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Victoria Monét attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

7. Cynthia Erivo

2026 TCS London Marathon - Celebrities
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Cynthia Erivo poses with her medal after completing the 2026 TCS London Marathon on April 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

8. Kehlani

2026 Billboard Women In Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Kehlani attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

9. Porsha Williams

10. Jozzy

11. KWN

12. Sway the Pro

13. Big Boss Vette

14. Tinashe

15. Willow Smith

16. Jessica Betts

17. Keke Palmer

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Keke Palmer at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

18. Ty Young

19. Victoria Bennie

20. Janae Sims

21. Choyce Brown

22. Murph

23. Jerrie Johnson

24. Tia Hogue

25. Kemi Marie

26. Jasmin A. Robinson

27. Morgz and Liss

28. Azzi Fudd

29. Tonya Latrice

30. Tam Young

31. Robin Roberts

32. traveling.auntie

33. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

34. Chevena

35. Dym Mo’Nique

36. Alylah

37. Zaria

38. Tucker

39. Kennedy E.

40. Milan

41. Milena Sanchez

42. Kari

43. Annabella

44. Heaven Grace

45. Rosine

46. SK

47. Amara Yacine

48. Sophia

49. Young M.A.

50. Maia

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Can Exist As Myself’ — ‘Pose’ Star Kya Azeen Brings Ballroom, Black Queerness & Big Energy To Broadway’s ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ [Exclusive]

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Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music was originally published on madamenoire.com

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