WOTSSunday POWER 107 AND DRIVE: MAY 2026, WEEK TWO!

Countdown tracks new and classic hits from top artists on Power 1075's MyColumbusPower.com.

Eligibility requires 2+ months of radio airplay, with some tracks staying while others rotate out.

Countdown features a mix of debut songs and throwbacks honoring Summer614 artists and Kid Cudi.

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#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! We took a week off, but we’re kicking off May with some more heat. It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. This week, we have new records from some all-time great artist, throwback records that pay homage to Summer614 artist and Kid Cudi. Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

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With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we have some more legends both returning to the game and dominating the list. Artist like Lady Gaga, Omarion, Chris Brown, and Swae Lee.

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Source: Fame Productions / radio one columbus

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. T.I. FT PHARRLL – MR HIM (DEBUT)

9. CHRIS BROWN FT LEON THOMAS – FALLIN (DEBUT)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST- NEXT -TOO CLOSE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FLO – THERAPY AT THE CLUB

8. LIL TWIST FT LIL WAYNE – ADDICT

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: OMARION – THE ONE

7. LIL BABY – MRS TRENDSETTER

6. SWAE LEE FT JHENE AIKO – MURAL

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: CHRIS BROWN – FOR THE MOMENT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM AN ARTIST PERFORMING IN THE O-TOWN: KID CUDI – DAY AND NITE

5. KEHLANI FT USHER – SHOULDA NEVER (WORLD PREMIERE)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: PLIES FT AKON – HYPNOTIZED

4. LATTO FT GLORILLA – GOMF

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – KENT JONES – DON’T MIND

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: KEYSHIA COLE – I REMEMBER

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LADY GAGA FT DOECHII – RUNWAY

3. DAVE/TEMS – RAINDANCE

2. TYLA – SHE DID IT AGAIN

1. CHRIS BROWN – OBVIOUS

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track is missing