Katt Williams & Kevin Hart Squash Decades Long Beef

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After years of public shots from the infamous Club Shay Shay interview where Katt Williams called Kevin Hart an “industry plant” to 2018 defense of Tiffany Haddish, the two comic titans finally shared a stage at the Kia Forum Sunday night. While Williams didn’t hold back, mocking Hart’s career and his “puppet” status with Netflix, the tone shifted when Hart offered a literally and metaphorical olive branch.

“I want to be a brother, I want to be your friend,” Hart told the crowd, emphasizing that it was time for two of the most influential Black men in comedy to stop fighting. The two sealed the reconciliation with a handshake and a hug, signaling a new era of unity in the industry.