Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

DJ Khaled’s Body Transformation: How He Finally Did It!

See DJ Khaled’s incredible weight loss journey and routine!

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power Summer On Air Giveaways Web
AUTO: MAY 03 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

DJ Khaled has captured the internet’s attention with a significant physical transformation, moving away from his “Major Key” snacks toward a lifestyle defined by discipline and wellness. His journey notably gained momentum through his high profile partnership with Weight Watchers, where he served as social media ambassador to document his points based eating plan. By integrating portion control with an active routine that includes frequent rounds of golf which he famously calls his “cardio” and intense gym sessions, Khaled has reportedly shed significant weight while maintaining his signature high energy persona. This transformation isn’t just about the scale; the mogul emphasizes that his “God Did” mindset applies to health as much as it does to music, proving that with consistency and the right support system, another win is always possible.

Related Tags

DJ Khaled DJ Nailz KHALED Nailz Trending

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
19 Items
Style  |  Written By: Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Celebrity  |  Written By: imannmilner

Don’t Forget About Us! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Rekindle Romance Rumors After Movie Date

The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Symphony Summer Picnic with Wyclef Jean, Ledisi and More

Yellow school bus in city street
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Local Schools Adjust Schedules After Winter Closures

22:30
Reality TV Stars  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Sukihana Opens Up About Pregnancy, Career, and Pan-Africanism

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close