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BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Posted On The Corner's Playlist

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Posted On The Corner's Birthday Bash Playlist

Published on May 12, 2026

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Birthday Bash Playlist
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Of course, we had to have The Biggest Show In The City bless us with the hottest playlist for the ride home!

For a while now, Incognito and DJ Misses have been holding it down with the hottest night show in the country, Posted On The Corner! As true ambassadors of the culture, they have had their hands on the best Hip-Hop and R&B on the airwaves. Here in Atlanta, they were the first to break some of the biggest records in recent memory.

With that said, Inc. and Misses were gracious enough to craft a playlist with 20 of the hottest tracks, uniting the generations with something that everyone can ride to!

Save their playlists below!

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Posted On The Corner's Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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