Highlights new releases from legendary artists and rising stars in hip-hop and R&B

Fresh off the return of the legend, Drake and his "Iceman" album.

Tracks popularity to determine the top 10 songs of the week

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! Fresh off the heals of a HISTORIC week in Hip Hop, following the release of 3 all time albums from the legendary Drake, It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. This week, we have new records from some all-time great artist, throwback records that pay homage to Summer614 artist and Power artist, Bruno Mars. Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we have some more legends dominating the list like, Drake, Chris Brown, and T.I. We also have some of the hottest artis of today continuing to lace you with more heat like, Latto, Kehlani, and Latto,

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Source: Fame Productions / radio one columbus

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

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10. T.I. FT PHARRLL – MR HIM

9. CHRIS BROWN – FOR THE MOMENT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST- AVANT FT KEKE WYATT – NOTHING IN THIS WORLD

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: YUNG MIAMI – SPEND DAT

8. DRAKE – RAN TO ATLANTA

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DRAKE FT SEXYY REDD – CHEETAH PRINT

7. SWAE LEE FT JHENE AIKO – MURAL

6. DRAKE – MAKE THEM PAY (PREMIERE)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: MOMO BOYD – OOPS

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK FROM AN ARTIST PERFORMING IN THE O-TOWN – BRUNO MARS – THAT’S WHAT I LIKE

5. LATTO FT GLORILLA – GOMF

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: PLIES FT JAMIE FOXX, THE-DREAM – PLEASE EXCUSE MY HANDS

4. KEHLANI FT USHER – SHOULDA NEVER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – USHER FT YOUNG JEEZY – NO LIMIT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC FROM A SUMMER614 ARTIST: KEYSHIA COLE – HEAVEN SENT

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: 42 DUGG FT SKILLA BABY – THICK ONE

3. TYLA – SHE DID IT AGAIN

2. CHRIS BROWN – OBVIOUS

1. DRAKE – 2 HARD FOR 4 THE RADIO (PREMIERE)