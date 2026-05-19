Cardi B Dominates 2026 BET Awards Nods

Cardi B dominates 2026 BET Awards with 6 nominations, cementing her status as a top hip-hop star.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist receive 5 nominations each, also scoring multiple nods.

BET introduces new awards like Fashion Vanguard and Pulse, expanding celebration of Black culture beyond music.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Cardi B is leading the chart at the 2026 BET Awards with six of them thangs! These nods cement her status as one of hip hops biggest stars heading into culture’s biggest night! Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed closely behind with five nominations each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Olivia Dean, Latto, Clipse, and Teyana Taylor also scored multiple nods across music, film, and fashion categories. T

his year’s awards also introduce two new honors the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award expanding BET’s celebration of Black culture beyond music and entertainment. The ceremony airs live June 28 from Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Druski!

This raises the question of, “Is Cardi performing?!” Check out the full list of nominations below:

Full List of 2026 BET Awards Nominations

Album of the Year

Am I The Drama? — Cardi B

Don’t Tap The Glass — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Mutt Deluxe: Heel — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

Giveon

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“WGFT” — Gunna ft. Burna Boy

Video of the Year

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“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Let ’Em Know” — T.I.

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Playboi Carti

Travis Scott

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

4Batz

Ayra Starr

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Leon Thomas

Muni Long

Shaboozey

Tyla

Best Group

Clipse

FLO

Future & Metro Boomin

Larry June & Cardo

Rae Sremmurd

Run The Jewels

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Saturn” — SZA

“Water” — Tyla

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Dave

Rema

Stormzy

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Fashion Vanguard Award

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Doechii

Rihanna

Zendaya

Pulse Award

Kai Cenat

Keke Palmer

Shannon Sharpe

The Read Podcast

The Joe Budden Podcast

Wallo & Gillie