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Cardi B Dominates 2026 BET Awards Nods

Cardi B leads 2026 BET Awards nominations with six nods.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Power Summer On Air Giveaways Web
  • Cardi B dominates 2026 BET Awards with 6 nominations, cementing her status as a top hip-hop star.
  • Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist receive 5 nominations each, also scoring multiple nods.
  • BET introduces new awards like Fashion Vanguard and Pulse, expanding celebration of Black culture beyond music.
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Cardi B is leading the chart at the 2026 BET Awards with six of them thangs! These nods cement her status as one of hip hops biggest stars heading into culture’s biggest night! Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed closely behind with five nominations each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Olivia Dean, Latto, Clipse, and Teyana Taylor also scored multiple nods across music, film, and fashion categories. T

his year’s awards also introduce two new honors the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award expanding BET’s celebration of Black culture beyond music and entertainment. The ceremony airs live June 28 from Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Druski!

This raises the question of, “Is Cardi performing?!” Check out the full list of nominations below:

Full List of 2026 BET Awards Nominations

Album of the Year

  • Am I The Drama? — Cardi B
  • Don’t Tap The Glass — Tyler, the Creator
  • everything is a lot. — Wale
  • Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist
  • Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
  • Mutt Deluxe: Heel — Leon Thomas
  • The Fall-Off — J. Cole
  • The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Ari Lennox
  • Coco Jones
  • Ella Mai
  • Jill Scott
  • Kehlani
  • Mariah the Scientist
  • Olivia Dean
  • SZA
  • Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Bruno Mars
  • Bryson Tiller
  • Chris Brown
  • Durand Bernarr
  • Giveon
  • Leon Thomas
  • October London
  • Usher

Best Collaboration

  • “Chains & Whips” — Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar
  • “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto
  • “Go Girl” — Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat
  • “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
  • “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
  • “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller & Usher
  • “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
  • “WGFT” — Gunna ft. Burna Boy

Video of the Year

  • “100” — Ella Mai
  • “Anxiety” — Doechii
  • “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
  • “Chanel” — Tyla
  • “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
  • “Folded” — Kehlani
  • “Let ’Em Know” — T.I.
  • “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

  • A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
  • Anderson .Paak
  • Benny Boom
  • Cactus Jack
  • Cardi B & Patientce Foster
  • Cole Bennett
  • Director X
  • Hype Williams
  • Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Doechii
  • Doja Cat
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • Future
  • J. Cole
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Playboi Carti
  • Travis Scott
  • Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

  • 4Batz
  • Ayra Starr
  • BossMan Dlow
  • Cash Cobain
  • Leon Thomas
  • Muni Long
  • Shaboozey
  • Tyla

Best Group

  • Clipse
  • FLO
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Larry June & Cardo
  • Rae Sremmurd
  • Run The Jewels

Viewer’s Choice Award

  • “Anxiety” — Doechii
  • “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
  • “Folded” — Kehlani
  • “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  • “Outside” — Cardi B
  • “Residuals” — Chris Brown
  • “Saturn” — SZA
  • “Water” — Tyla

Best International Act

  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Rema
  • Stormzy
  • Tems
  • Tyla
  • Wizkid

Fashion Vanguard Award

  • A$AP Rocky
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Cardi B
  • Doechii
  • Rihanna
  • Zendaya

Pulse Award

  • Kai Cenat
  • Keke Palmer
  • Shannon Sharpe
  • The Read Podcast
  • The Joe Budden Podcast
  • Wallo & Gillie

Related Tags

Bruno Mars cardi cardi b chris brown Clipse Coco DJ Nailz items kehlani Kendrick Lamar Nailz SZA Trending Tyler The Creator

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