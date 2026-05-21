Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Wiz Khalifa is officially a wanted man in Romania. The government placed him on their list after his conviction for drug possession late last year, and it was announced by national media outlets Digi24 and Mediafax.

The conviction stems from Wiz Khalifa’s arrest while performing on stage at the Beach, Please! music festival held on the Eastern European country’s Black Sea coast in July 2024. Police officers noted that in addition to the “homemade cigarette” that the “Young, Wild & Free” artist smoked on stage, he was also found in possession of “over 18 grams of cannabis”.

Wiz Khalifa, aka Thomaz Cameron Jibril, apologized in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big — joint next time,” he wrote.