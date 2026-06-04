Chicago Grad Denied Diploma After Viral Stage Split

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A super high spirited celebration turned into a viral controversy after Chicago Tech Academy honors graduate Tyvio Campbell was denied her diploma for dropping into a split when walking across the graduation stage.

Despite graduating with a 3.5 GPA and prepping to head down to George State University, the 18 year-old was immediately escorted from the venue by school staff following her celebratory stunt.

According to Tyvion, their principal claimed the viral dance move, took the Spotlight away from the collective ceremony and told the graduate she would have to “make up” for the action before receiving her official diploma.

this entire situation has ignited online debate over the boundaries of graduation decorum with many people criticizing the school for being too aggressive on their punishment and others agreeing with the students punishment.