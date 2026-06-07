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POWER 107 & DRIVE: 107 Days of Summer: June '26, Week 2

#WOTSSunday: 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10: 107 Days of Summer: June Week Two 2026

"The Streetz Nephew" Sir Da Yung OG brings you the top 10 most fire new joints that could take over the radio this summer! Check em out before they blow up!

Published on June 7, 2026

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  • The countdown highlights the top 10 most popular new songs on the Power 107 radio station.
  • The playlist includes a mix of new releases and classic 'Power Summer' hits from previous years.
  • Listeners can engage with the show by calling in, leaving voice notes, or interacting on social media.

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s time for new heat and it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. To celebrate the Summer, we got a rebranded look! New records, new throwbacks, and new ways to win! Also, you like money? You wanna control the radio? That June Music Curator challenge is here! Get yourself paid below:

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. Speaking of eligibility…you can get yourself eligible for One Voyage 2026 when you get yourself booked below:

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Book Your Cabin By Clicking Here!

Black Music Month 2026 Assets

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat, including three Power Summer Classics, these are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075!

Also, last call, Don Toliver is pullin up this Tuesday and we want YOU in the building! Don’t forget to grab your tickets to see him LIVE at The Schott. We gotta throwback from him too coming up.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
DON TOLIVER PULLS UP TO THE SCHOTT THIS TUESDAY!!! Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. DRAKE – JANICE STFU

9. J COLE – LEGACY

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSICTHREE SIX MAFIA FT. PROJECT PACK – LOLLI LOLLI

#BREAKINGTHERULES WITH A FORGOTTEN SUMMER THROWBACK: blackbear FT GUCCI MANE – DO RE MI (REMIX)

8. MOMO BOYD – OOPS

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: JOHNNY VENUS – I WANT YOU BACK

7. LATTO FT 21 SAVAGE – HOSTAGE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BLXST – JUST MY TYPE

6. MONALEO FT TEEZO TOUCHDOWN – EVERYTHING PINKA

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TRIM – COCONUT WATER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK FROM AN ARTIST PERFORMING IN THE O-TOWN – DON TOLIVER – AFTERPARTY

5. T.I. FT PHARRLL – MR HIM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC: YOUNG MONEY FT LIL WAYNE, DRAKE, MACK MAINE- EVERY GIRL

4. 42 DUGG FT SKILLA BABY – THICK ONE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – USHER FT YUNG JEEZY – NO LIMIT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSICNICKI MINAJ – YOUR LOVE

3. THE-DREAM – BRING THAT BODY

2. DRAKE – 2 HARD FOR 4 THE RADIO

1. YUNG MIAMI – SPEND DAT

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on the Power 107 Hotline until 7pm this Sunday at 614-821-1075, leave him a voice note on the Power 1075 app, or tap in with him on IG.

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