Big3 Season 9 Comes Back with a Bang!

Source: Getty / Radio One

Season 9 of the BIG3 began this weekend in Los Angeles and there was no shortage of excitement or drama to kick off the season.

Two big men who are no strangers to controversy, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson were both ejected during their first game and have subsequently been suspended for their second.

Beasley and Stephenson got into altercations with Dwight Howard and Jamal Crawford and now must suffer the consequences.

Miami 305 are the current reigning champion in the league and were the headlining competition of the night. Because two of their players were removed from the game, the team had to forfeit the remainder of the schedule.

The House of Highlights has some exclusive footage of the squabble between Beasley and Howard, check it out below.

The tension at the start of the season is sure to make for some interesting headlines for the BIG3.

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Source: Bleacher Report