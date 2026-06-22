Beyoncé Drops Video Proof: Is Jay-Z’s New Afro a Wig

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Beyoncé has officially stepped into silence the Internet skeptics who claimed her husband’s dramatic hair switch was a wig. In a Cecred vlog that completely obliterate the rumors, following intense, social media speculation after Jay-Z debut a massive Afro at the Roots picnic. The behind the scenes video details the six day process it took to comb out and detangler his locks that he had been growing for eight years. More than just a style change to honor his father, Beyoncé beautifully revealed that the true reason Jay-Z originally grew out his hair was for their daughter

Blue Ivy. JAY wanted to show his daughter that her own natural hair texture is something to be celebrated and loved. Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned a viral Beauty debate into an intimate family story of patients and self love. They showed off that black hair care is deeply personal and real!