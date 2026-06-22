Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Beyoncé Drops Video Proof: Is Jay-Z’s New Afro a Wig

Beyoncé shuts down Jay-Z hair rumors and shares Blue Ivy's story.

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" Arrivals
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Beyoncé has officially stepped into silence the Internet skeptics who claimed her husband’s dramatic hair switch was a wig. In a Cecred vlog that completely obliterate the rumors, following intense, social media speculation after Jay-Z debut a massive Afro at the Roots picnic. The behind the scenes video details the six day process it took to comb out and detangler his locks that he had been growing for eight years. More than just a style change to honor his father, Beyoncé beautifully revealed that the true reason Jay-Z originally grew out his hair was for their daughter
Blue Ivy. JAY wanted to show his daughter that her own natural hair texture is something to be celebrated and loved. Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned a viral Beauty debate into an intimate family story of patients and self love. They showed off that black hair care is deeply personal and real!

Related Tags

BeyHive beyonce Beyonce and Jay-z Blue Ivy DJ Nailz jay-z Nailz Trending

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Juneteenth Freedom Day Background Design.
4 Items
juneteenth  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

10 Things to Do in Columbus Juneteenth Weekend

Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

6LACK’s New Era Is About Love, Fatherhood, Peace, and Real Growth

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By: Shannon Dawson

Proud Papas: Celebrity Dads Celebrating Their First Father's Day

Columbus Ohio Neighborhood - Skyline
2 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Columbus

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 29 Ohio State at Penn State
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Former Buckeye Jonathan Cooper Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close