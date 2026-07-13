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Jay-Z Spots GloRilla in Epic Yankee Stadium Crowd

Jay-Z spots rap star GloRilla during his Yankee Stadium residency

Published on July 13, 2026

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A man wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses making a hand gesture, and a woman in a yellow dress posing at the American Music Awards event.
Getty/ Al Bello/ Taylor Hill

During his historic three nights residency at Yankee Stadium, hip hop big dawg Jay-Z was chatting with the crowd when he spotted one of rap’s biggest stars, Glorilla in the crowd. While celebrating the monumental 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” and the 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint”, Jay Z spot at the Memphis hit maker bobbing out in the crowd. Surrounded by thousands of fans and an All Star roster of surprise guests across the weekend, including Beyoncé, Eminem, Nas and Rihanna… the Legendary Brooklyn rapper made sure to acknowledge GloRilla and her boyfriend directly from the stage. It was a true passing of the moment that completely electricfied the stadium cementing the weekend as an unforgettable milestone and hip hop history.

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