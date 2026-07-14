Who Made The Mac And Cheese ?

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Whether you like it baked until it’s golden and bubbly or extra creamy straight from the stovetop, there’s no denying that mac and cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods. In honor of National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14, there’s no better time to perfect your favorite recipe or try a new one.

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Mac and cheese has sparked plenty of friendly debates over the years. Should you use eggs or skip them? Is a roux the secret to the creamiest sauce? Do you rinse your pasta or leave it alone? Is freshly shredded cheese worth the extra effort, or does pre-shredded get the job done? Everyone has their own opinion on what makes the perfect bowl.

No matter where you stand in the great mac and cheese debate, we’ve rounded up recipes for every style and preference. From rich, cheesy baked classics to ultra-creamy stovetop favorites, these recipes are sure to satisfy your cravings and you might even discover a few new tips and tricks to level up your next batch.