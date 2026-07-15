10 Reasons “Jackie’s Back!” Is Still a Mockumentary Masterpiece

Source: Denny Keeler / Getty

When we think of the music mocumentary, we mostly think of This Is Spinal Tap or A Mighty Wind. In Black culture, we’re familiar with some cult classics like CB4 and Fear of a Black Hat. However, there is one particular piece that doesn’t really get enough flowers from the culture at large.

Yes, folks, I’m talking about Jackie’s Back!

The 1999 Lifetime film stars Hollywood icon Jenifer Lewis as the delightfully delulu Jackie Washington, a washed-up soul singer looking to stage a comeback. While it is one of the lesser-known black mocumentaries to exist, it has developed a cult following over the years.

And since today is “Jackie Washington Day,” (which, of course, is not a real holiday), here are some facts. These facts pretty much sum up the whole experience.