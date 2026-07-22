Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Want His Widow Removed As Estate Administrator

Chadwick Boseman's brothers claim his widow has not kept the family informed about the estate's status.

Derrick & Kevin Boseman allege the widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, has continued controlling the estate solo, preventing the family from accessing funds.

The brothers are seeking to ban the widow from making business deals without family approval and have her hand over all contracts.

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

Nearly six years following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, his brothers are petitioning to have his widow removed as the administrator of his estate.

As reported by TMZ, Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed legal documents in a Los Angeles court on July 17. In these documents, they explained why they believe his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, has mismanaged the estate. Therefore, she should be removed from having control.

(L-R) Derrick Boseman, Taylor Simone Ledward and Kevin Boseman attend as Actor Chadwick Boseman is honored with a Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The brothers claim that Taylor has not kept the family informed about the status of his estate. Chadwick died without a will. Therefore, a 2022 court order determined that the estate would be split. Chadwick’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, were legally entitled to a combined 50% of his estate. Meanwhile, Taylor took the other half.

However, Kevin and Derrick claim that Taylor has not finished distributing the estate’s assets. They say she has continued controlling the estate solo.

What’s In The Estate?

The Black Panther star, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020, left behind a robust estate. It includes money from movie residuals and royalties, rights to his image and intellectual property, investments, insurance policies, bank accounts, and personal items. His brothers claim the family has no idea about anything related to the estate. For example, this includes the more than $3 million in assets in various bank accounts.

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The brothers claim that Taylor still needs to transfer a long-term care insurance policy to their mother. Also, she allegedly needs to close and distribute money from the bank accounts. Additionally, she should account for SAG-AFTRA residuals paid after his death and contribute his unclaimed property.

Due to Taylor’s actions, they say Chadwick’s parents were left without their share of the funds. As a result, this prevented them from pursuing business opportunities involving Chadwick’s legacy. This has also caused emotional distress while Taylor continued to profit from Chadwick’s name and image solely.

Moving forward, Kevin and Derrick are asking a judge to ban Taylor from signing any business deals involving Chadwick’s estate without family approval. They’re also looking to make her hand over all estate-related contracts and pay the family’s legal costs.

Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Want His Widow Removed As Estate Administrator was originally published on majicatl.com