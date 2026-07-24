WordOnTheStreet Beauty In Black RENEWED for Season 4!

If you are like me…you are/were a little confused by the headline. We were initially told earlier this year that Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black would be coming to an end following Season 3.

However, shockwaves is running crazy online following the rare announcement of a reversed series cancellation by Netflix. Beauty in Black will now have a fourth season.

Ahead of Season 3’s premiere, it is now confirmed the popular series will now have an unexpected fourth season. However, it wasn’t confirmed if it will be the final season. It also was not confirmed if the door is being left open for a possible fifth season.