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Lebron James Shocks NBA: Joining 76ers Next Season!

LeBron James confirms historic move to the 76ers for Year 24

Published on July 24, 2026
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In an earth shattering free agency shocker Lebron James has officially announced that he will join the Philadelphia 76ers for his historic 24th NBA season. This put an end to his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron chose to prioritize “meaningful, competitive basketball” and a title run over money this time around. The four time NBA champion accepted a massive pay Cut to sign a two year deal with Philadelphia valued at roughly around $8 million. That’s a start contrast to the $52.6 million he made while in Los Angeles.

The leagues all time scoring leader chose the 76ers over a crowded field of other teams, which reportedly included teams like his hometown, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, as well as the Golden State Warriors.

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