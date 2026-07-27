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NFL Coach Eric Bieniemy’s Son Arrested in Home Shooting

NFL Coach Eric Bieniemy's son arrested after mother is shot

Published on July 27, 2026
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Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

On July 26th, law enforcement in Loundoun County, Virginia responded to a shooting at the home of Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Beiniemy. Deputies found the 57 year old wife Mia Bieniemy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized with serious injuries and reported and stable condition.

The suspect is their 27 year old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy. He was arrested at the scene in charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling. Elijah is currently being held without bond at the county adult detention center Wow his father Eric was away in Missouri attending Chiefs training camp at the time of the incident.

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