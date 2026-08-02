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Countdown: Top 10 Online Tracks to Watch Now

#WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, 08/02/26

Published on August 2, 2026
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  • Weekly music countdown tracks new and popular songs on Power 1075
  • Features Power Summer Classics and upcoming events like Ella Mai and Southern Truth Tour
  • Listeners can call in to discuss the countdown and disagree with the list

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG “TOP TEN NEW RECORDS TO WATCH”

Black and white collage with the Power 107.5 logo in the center.

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s the final edition of July, which means we are winding down into the final stretch of the 107 days of Summer!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. And with all the records being celebrated each show, it’s a lineup you don’t want to miss.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET’s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075’s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

An advertisement for a music survey contest offering a chance to win Southern Truth tickets and back-to-school cash, featuring three men in sunglasses and a cityscape background.
Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

THE NEXT AND FINAL STOP ON THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER….ELLA MAI and SOUTHERN TRUTH TOUR!

Ella Mai - Do You Still Love Me? Tour With special guests AMA, Girlfriend

NEXT EVENT: Ella Mai – Do You Still Love Me? Tour – August 23, 2026

Three portraits of Black men, one wearing a hat with a logo, one in a white shirt, and one wearing sunglasses.

FINAL EVENT OF THE SUMMER: BOOSIE/WEBBIE/PLEASURE P – SOUTHERN TRUTH TOUR – August 29, 2026

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

10. FREDO BANG – GATES FLOW 2 (SHE DON’T WANNA)

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

9. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON FT 21 SAVAGE – WTF GOIN

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC – T-PAIN FT YUNG JOC – BUY YOU A DRANK (SHAWTY SNAPPIN)

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

8. SYD FT BLUE JUNE – CALL IN

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: WALE FT ELMIENE – OVERTHINK

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

7. BOSSMAN DLOW FT TREY SONGZ – YOU SO PRESSURE

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FUTURE – ALICE

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

6. T.I. FT SUMMER WALKER – AND WON’T

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – WEBBIE FT BOOSIE – INDEPENDENT

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NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: CARDI B – AH HA

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

5. FUTURE – CALIFORNIA GIRLS

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

4. FENIX FLEXIN – RUBBERZ

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC – FIELD MOB FT CIARA – SO WHAT

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – CHANCE THE RAPPER FT LIL WAYNE, 2 CHAINZ – NO PROBLEM

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BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER THROWBACK – CHRIS BROWN FT YO GOTTI, A BOOGIE, KODAK BLACK – PILLS AND AUTOMOBILES

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

3. BEYONCE- MORNING DEW (DONK)

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

2. LIL BABY – DEAD FRESH

Collage of four images: 1) A man with tattoos and sunglasses smiling, 2) a blurred blue background, 3) a woman with dark hair and makeup, 4) a woman wearing sunglasses and smiling.

1. BABYCHIEFDOIT – GHETTO LOVE STORY

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 1075 app

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