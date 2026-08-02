WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, 08/02/26

Weekly music countdown tracks new and popular songs on Power 1075

Features Power Summer Classics and upcoming events like Ella Mai and Southern Truth Tour

Listeners can call in to discuss the countdown and disagree with the list

#WOTSunday: POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE WITH SIR DA YUNG OG “TOP TEN NEW RECORDS TO WATCH”

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! WE ARE LOCKED INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s the final edition of July, which means we are winding down into the final stretch of the 107 days of Summer!!! it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. And with all the records being celebrated each show, it’s a lineup you don’t want to miss.

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. It’s always exciting to see which RECORDS make the cut each week.

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET’s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075’s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat and lacing you with some Power Summer Classics. The PSC records are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075.

Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

THE NEXT AND FINAL STOP ON THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER….ELLA MAI and SOUTHERN TRUTH TOUR!

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!! Let’s see which RECORDS claim the top spots today!

10. FREDO BANG – GATES FLOW 2 (SHE DON’T WANNA)

9. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON FT 21 SAVAGE – WTF GOIN

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC – T-PAIN FT YUNG JOC – BUY YOU A DRANK (SHAWTY SNAPPIN)

8. SYD FT BLUE JUNE – CALL IN

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: WALE FT ELMIENE – OVERTHINK

7. BOSSMAN DLOW FT TREY SONGZ – YOU SO PRESSURE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FUTURE – ALICE

6. T.I. FT SUMMER WALKER – AND WON’T

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER ARTIST COMING TO THE CITY – WEBBIE FT BOOSIE – INDEPENDENT

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: CARDI B – AH HA

5. FUTURE – CALIFORNIA GIRLS

4. FENIX FLEXIN – RUBBERZ

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC – FIELD MOB FT CIARA – SO WHAT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – CHANCE THE RAPPER FT LIL WAYNE, 2 CHAINZ – NO PROBLEM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER THROWBACK – CHRIS BROWN FT YO GOTTI, A BOOGIE, KODAK BLACK – PILLS AND AUTOMOBILES

3. BEYONCE- MORNING DEW (DONK)

2. LIL BABY – DEAD FRESH

1. BABYCHIEFDOIT – GHETTO LOVE STORY

Disagree with the list? Call Sir D on it at 614-821-1075 or on the Power 1075 app