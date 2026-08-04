Listen Live
Close
Crime

Starr's Controversial Recent Arrest Explained

#WORDONTHESTREET LHH and Baddies Star Arrested on Serious Charges!

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Love and Hip Hop and Baddies Star, Sidney Starr has been reportedly arrested by Hapeville, Georgia police. The arrest occurred at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Atlanta airport. As a result, the headline involving Starr in this news has drawn significant attention.

She is held without bond on multiple felony charges. These include aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16. In addition, police warrants indicate a confession to performing a sexual act on a minor. Sidney allegedly tried to claim the act was consensual 🤦🏽

The case is with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, with no further details released by Hapeville police. We’ll keep you posted on this developing story as more details become available. Above all, Starr’s legal process is being closely monitored. Additionally, any new information about this developing story will be shared as soon as it emerges.

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Comments
Columbus Downtown Skyline, River And Bridges Aerial At Dusk
10 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus

Comments
10:21
Entertainment  |  Written By: tethomas

King and Domani Carry The Family Legacy Forward At The BET Awards

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close