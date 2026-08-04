WORDONTHESTREET LHH and Baddies Star Arrested on Serious Charges!

Love and Hip Hop and Baddies Star, Sidney Starr has been reportedly arrested by Hapeville, Georgia police. The arrest occurred at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Atlanta airport. As a result, the headline involving Starr in this news has drawn significant attention.

She is held without bond on multiple felony charges. These include aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16. In addition, police warrants indicate a confession to performing a sexual act on a minor. Sidney allegedly tried to claim the act was consensual 🤦🏽

The case is with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, with no further details released by Hapeville police. We’ll keep you posted on this developing story as more details become available. Above all, Starr’s legal process is being closely monitored. Additionally, any new information about this developing story will be shared as soon as it emerges.