Source: RgStudio / Getty Back-to-school shopping can be an opportunity to invest in businesses that celebrate culture, creativity, and representation. Every notebook, backpack, planner, and pack of crayons purchased from a Black-owned business helps support entrepreneurs who are creating products that reflect the diverse experiences of students and families. Check out 5 Black-owned school supply brands you need to know inside. As highlighted in Partake Foods’ Black-Owned Guide to Back to School, shopping intentionally during the school season allows families to put their dollars toward brands that prioritize inclusion while offering practical essentials kids will actually use. Scroll below for five Black-owned school supply brands worth adding to your shopping list this year.

5 Black-Owned School Supply Brands To Know 1. Be Rooted Be Rooted has transformed everyday stationery into tools for empowerment. Founded by Jasmin Foster, the brand creates journals, planners, pens, notebooks, and pencil pouches featuring affirmations and artwork that celebrate women and girls of color. Their academic planners are especially helpful for students looking to stay organized while receiving daily reminders to believe in themselves.



2. Copper & Brass School supplies do not have to be boring. Copper & Brass offers beautifully illustrated notebooks, folders, and stationery inspired by Black culture, HBCUs, and Greek life. The brand’s vibrant designs make it easy for students to express their personality while seeing positive images that reflect their communities.

3. More Than Peach For years, many children struggled to find crayons that matched their skin tone. More Than Peach set out to change that. Created by youth entrepreneur Bellen Woodard, the company offers crayons and colored pencils featuring a wide range of skin tones, encouraging creativity while helping children recognize and celebrate diversity in the classroom.

4. Entrepreneurs Color Too Entrepreneurs Color Too continues that mission of representation with coloring books and colored pencils designed to celebrate Black and Brown women. Their products encourage creativity while exposing students to illustrations that are often missing from traditional coloring materials.