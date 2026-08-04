Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Goes Diamond

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns Diamond Certification

Cardi B is celebrating yet another major milestone in her career.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion WAP Video
Source: Screenshot / Youtube

Cardi B is celebrating yet another major milestone in her career.

Her chart-topping hit “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, has officially earned Diamond certification. Released in 2020, the record has remained relevant, with the two rap stars now adding another historic achievement to their résumés.

The song didn’t just dominate the charts, it became a pop culture staple, turning “WAP” into a phrase recognized by just about everyone, from millennials to Gen Z.

After learning the song had gone Diamond, Bardi took a moment to thank the fans who helped make it happen.

“Awww y’all WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!! Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us.”

Megan Thee Stallion quickly returned the love, replying:

“WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me.”

The milestone comes as Cardi continues her latest musical run. She recently released her new single, “Ah Ha,” following the success of her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? The single’s artwork also pays homage to Cardi’s Dominican heritage, featuring the rapper rocking a bikini with the DR flag.

With “WAP continuing to make history six years after its release, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have once again ran the numbers up.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns Diamond Certification was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Columbus Downtown Skyline, River And Bridges Aerial At Dusk
10 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus

Comments
Promotional poster for "Back to Basics Tour" featuring Gym Class Heroes and Lupe Fiasco, with details on how to win tickets.
Music  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Lupe Fiasco & Gym Class Heroes!

Comments
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

Comments
66 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
10:21
Entertainment  |  Written By: tethomas

King and Domani Carry The Family Legacy Forward At The BET Awards

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close