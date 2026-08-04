Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

Love is still in the air for T.I. and his longtime wife, Tiny Harris.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A bride and groom standing in a floral setting, the bride holding a bouquet of white flowers and smiling.
Source: Tiny / Instagram

Love is still in the air for T.I. and his longtime wife, Tiny Harris.

The couple celebrated 16 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica. Surrounded by close family and friends, T.I. and Tiny said “I do” all over again, marking another chapter in their decades-long relationship.

Photos from the celebration captured a beautiful ceremony, with the couple exchanging vows beneath a flower-covered altar before celebrating with fireworks, wedding cake, and an unforgettable reception.

Tiny later reflected on the special day in a heartfelt message, calling it everything she hoped for.

“Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you thank you baby for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted. Our wedding 16yrs ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk it was so nice we had to do it twice.”

The vow renewal caps off an eventful year for the Harris family. T.I. recently released his farewell album, Kill The King, led by the singles “Let ‘Em Know” and “Mr. Him.” He also headlined Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash alongside Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, and several other Hip-Hop heavyweights.

Sixteen years later, T.I. and Tiny are going strong.

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Columbus Downtown Skyline, River And Bridges Aerial At Dusk
10 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus

Comments
Promotional poster for "Back to Basics Tour" featuring Gym Class Heroes and Lupe Fiasco, with details on how to win tickets.
Music  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Lupe Fiasco & Gym Class Heroes!

Comments
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

Comments
10:21
Entertainment  |  Written By: tethomas

King and Domani Carry The Family Legacy Forward At The BET Awards

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Weso

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Comments

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close