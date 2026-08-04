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Red Bull Spiral Freestyle: Killer Mike, Domani & T.I.

Killer Mike, Domani & T.I. Continue 4th Season Of Red Bull Spiral

The fourth season of Red Bull Spiral continues on with electrifying verses from Killer Mike, Domani, and T.I.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Three men posing together in a studio setting with red and blue lighting and spotlights.

Red Bull Spiral, the circular one-take freestyle cypher session, is continuing its fourth season, this time putting on for the A. Atlanta legends Killer Mike and T.I. rock the Red Bull Spiral session alongside Tip’s son, Domani.

The concept of Red Bull Spiral is simple. Get some spitters in a cypher, deliver your bars in one take as the camera circles the MC going to work. With a booming beat from fellow Atlanta star DJ Toomp, the trio all deliver their verses with measurable punch.

Killer Mike opens up the cypher, saluting Domani and shouting out Tip’s Bankhead neighborhood in the verse. Showing how deeply connected he is, KM’s verse was potent and set the table nicely for the younger of the Harris duo.

Domani shows up next, using a measured flow and more of his mature worldview that many saw when he and his father were feuding with 50 Cent. Domani’s verse had T.I. mesmerized, but he wouldn’t be outdone on the anchor.

While T.I. is reportedly hanging up the microphone, this particular freestyle session shows and proves that the King still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Like his son, T.I. spits grown-man bars but with a knowingly menacing bent that it can get dark for anyone who tries to test the Harris clan.

Check out Killer Mike, Domani, and T.I. opening the fourth season of the Red Bull Spiral sessions below.

Photo: Red Bull 1520

Killer Mike, Domani & T.I. Continue 4th Season Of Red Bull Spiral was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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