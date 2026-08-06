Cheapest Places To Retire In 2026
- Affordable cost of living is a key factor for retirees in these top-ranked cities.
- Cities in Texas and the Midwest dominate the list, offering lower housing costs.
- Population sizes range from small towns to mid-sized cities, providing variety for retirees.
Retiting is something most working folks look forward to, especially as years of working. Retiring in one of these cities below could make your retierment even better with the amonut of money you would save in your wallet.
TRENDING: ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States
In the 2026 best places to retire rankings over 800 cities were analyzed to find the best cities, this was based on median gross income and annual housing cost for morgage-paying homeowners.
TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026
Here are the best cities to retire in for 2026-2027 ranked in order
El Paso
Population: 28,815
Average Commute: 15 minutes
Median Home Value: $185,757
Median Monthly Rent: $632
Median Household Income: $59,054
Decatur, IL
Population: 69,684
Average Commute: 15 minutes
Median Home Value: $96,124
Median Monthly Rent: $655
Median Household Income: $52,207
Bay City, MI
Population: 33,089
Average Commute: 19 minutes
Median Home Value: $101,958
Median Monthly Rent: $638
Median Household Income: $49,407
Harlingen, TX
Population: 72,886
Average Commute: 16 minutes
Median Home Value: $155,400
Median Monthly Rent: $695
Median Household Income: $56,271
Mission, TX
Population: 89,975
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $186,063
Median Monthly Rent: $777
Median Household Income: $64,502
Enid, OK
Population: 50,560
Average Commute: 13 minutes
Median Home Value: $151,830
Median Monthly Rent: $686
Median Household Income: $64,163
Brownsville, TX
Population: 186,263
Average Commute: 19 minutes
Median Home Value: $152,932
Median Monthly Rent: $696
Median Household Income: $52,151
Laredo, TX
Population: 260,595
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $205,446
Median Monthly Rent: $790
Median Household Income: $65,655
Wichita Falls, TX
Population: 103,458
Average Commute: 12 minutes
Median Home Value: $170,194
Median Monthly Rent: $783
Median Household Income: $61,366
Pharr, TX
Population: 81,513
Average Commute: 20 minutes
Median Home Value: $138,152
Median Monthly Rent: $805
Median Household Income: $53,156
Midland, MI
Population: 42,828
Average Commute: 14 minutes
Median Home Value: $206,176
Median Monthly Rent: $790
Median Household Income: $77,812
Springfield, IL
Population: 114,736
Average Commute: 16 minutes
Median Home Value: $168,387
Median Monthly Rent: $789
Median Household Income: $66,436
McAllen, TX
Population: 145,364
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $192,309
Median Monthly Rent: $836
Median Household Income: $63,159
Edinburg, TX
Population: 107,859
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $188,759
Median Monthly Rent: $795
Median Household Income: $59,621
Fort Smith, AR
Population: 90,741
Average Commute: 15 minutes
Median Home Value: $199,968
Median Monthly Rent: $686
Median Household Income: $55,754
Saginaw, MI
Population: 44,642
Average Commute: 16 minutes
Median Home Value: $63,350
Median Monthly Rent: $661
Median Household Income: $39,403
Battle Creek, MI
Population: 52,222
Average Commute: 15 minutes
Median Home Value: $150,558
Median Monthly Rent: $762
Median Household Income: $54,493
Council Bluffs, IA
Population: 62,957
Average Commute: 17 minutes
Median Home Value: $184,120
Median Monthly Rent: $769
Median Household Income: $65,298
Broken Arrow, OK
Population: 118,039
Average Commute: 21 minutes
Median Home Value: $251,425
Median Monthly Rent: $1,019
Median Household Income: $88,906
Paducah, KY
Population: 27,475
Average Commute: 13 minutes
Median Home Value: $161,025
Median Monthly Rent: $650
Median Household Income: $52,193
Decatur, AL
Population: 58,009
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $216,822
Median Monthly Rent: $662
Median Household Income: $62,214
Youngstown, OH
Population: 60,887
Average Commute: 17 minutes
Median Home Value: $75,483
Median Monthly Rent: $578
Median Household Income: $36,498
Springdale, AR
Population: 90,882
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $301,710
Median Monthly Rent: $851
Median Household Income: $70,798
Anderson, IN
Population: 56,531
Average Commute: 20 minutes
Median Home Value: $123,238
Median Monthly Rent: $717
Median Household Income: $49,956
Victoria, TX
Population: 65,065
Average Commute: 15 minutes
Median Home Value: $200,767
Median Monthly Rent: $968
Median Household Income: $70,645
Cheapest Places To Retire In 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com