Source: Radio ONE / General

Three people have been charged with placing threats against Mississippi officials and family members of the friends who last saw Nolan Wells alive during a Fourth of July party.

CNN reports that the three people charged have no personal connection to Nolan Wells or his family. In fact, none of the three people charged even live in Mississippi, where Wells’ death took place.

Michelle Francine Edwards of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with one count of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

According to the Guardian, Edwards allegedly used a blocked number to place threats against the chancery clerk’s office in George County. The island where Nolan Wells’ body was found is in George County. Edwards allegedly told workers to “not go outside,” that “the clock is ticking,” and “die.” She allegedly also made bomb threats against the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Edwards allegedly said, “Y’all got a bomb outside, don’t come outside b–h.”

Should Edwards be convicted, she could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

While Edwards’ threats were focused on Mississippi officials, Edward James Porter of Illinois allegedly called an unnamed witness in the case on July 31. Porter threatened to kill the witness and their family, and allegedly told another person in Mississippi that he would cut them up and put them “into a suitcase.” Porter was charged on July 31 in federal court in the Southern District of Mississippi for the threat.

The third person, Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce, from Sacramento, California, was arrested on the same charge as Edwards. Dumarce allegedly threatened Judge Ashlee Cole, whose son was one of the last people to see Nolan alive. Cole has previously spoken about the death threats her family was receiving. Dumarce allegedly sent Cole several threats through Facebook.

“There will be a package coming to your guys’ office in the next few days. It’s gonna blow you away when you see it,” Dumarce allegedly wrote. “Probably best to have the boys there to see as well.”

He allegedly didn’t stop there, going on to write, “Blood. So much blood everywhere. Hard to clean. Especially from a boat. But yours will be quick, I promise. I got all [your] info. Not even the FBI can stop this. Once that package is opened, the timer will start.”

Dumarce received the same charge as Edwards and, as such, faces the same potential consequences.

The death of Nolan Wells is undoubtedly a tragedy. Wells went to a Fourth of July party with his friends at a barrier island in Mississippi. They returned without him, and after a two-day search, Nolan’s body was found a few miles off the coast. His death has spurred a wide range of strong reactions, with people threatening the families of Wells’ “friends” and others attacking his mom for simply wanting answers about what happened to her son. Just this week, an anonymous complaint was filed against Christine Wonsley, Nolan’s mother, with the Mississippi Board of Nursing.

Neither of these responses is appropriate. I totally understand being upset over the circumstances of Nolan Wells’ death. It’s shady and a bad look for everyone who went with him to the party that day. But at the end of the day, we still don’t know what happened that day and what caused Nolan’s death. Harassing people you don’t know over a case you’re not involved in only makes it easier for bad actors to levy attacks against Nolan’s family and undermine the effort to find out what happened to Nolan Wells.

Feel what you gotta feel, but please be smart about how you’re moving, folks.

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Nolan Wells: 3 People Charged With Threatening Various People Related To Case was originally published on newsone.com