Red Carpet Rundown: Olandria Carthen, Serena Page & More Serve Major Looks At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Party

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Olandria Carthen just dropped a series of visuals on social media, and the girls are eating them up. We’re so obsessed, we don’t know which part of the pictures we like best.

Maybe it’s Olandria posing as the lady in red, drenched in a gorgeous lace gown with a high slit and expertly placed peekaboo panels. The dress is sexy with just the right amount of sophistication.

Or maybe it’s the red-on-red moment. Olandria posed against a rich red background, giving us editorial vibes that belong in somebody’s magazine. Then there’s her manicure. Sharp, pointy, sleek and wrapped in gold, the sexy vixen nails were another detail we couldn’t stop looking at.

Whatever your favorite part, Olandria’s latest pictures serve as another reminder of why we stan the Love Island USA star.

Olandria Carthen And The ‘Love Island USA’ Girls Take Over Variety

Olandria rocked the stunning look at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party on August 5. And she wasn’t the only Love Island USA leading lady we love in the building.

Serena Page, Trinity Tatum, Kayda Bosse, Melanie Moreno and Aniya Harvey were also at the party, showing off fly fits of their own.

All of these gorgeous Black women in one place had us speechless. The beauty. The poise. The attitude, and the style. It was unmatched.

And seeing them together further shows how Black women are leading the Love Island USA franchise and reality TV. We can’t get enough.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Over the past two seasons, several of the show’s Black women have taken their villa visibility far beyond reality TV. We’ve spotted Love Island favorites at the BET Awards, several red carpet events, and now Variety’s celebration of young Hollywood.

While Olandria delivered one of the night’s most memorable looks, her fellow Love Island USA girls came ready to serve, too. From corseted gowns and curve-hugging leather to pops of hot pink, the fashion gave us plenty to talk about.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite looks from Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party.

Style Gallery: Love Island USA Leading Ladies Rule The Variety Red Carpet