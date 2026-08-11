Serena Williams, Enterprising Entrepreneurs & Money-Making Moguls ‘Invest To Impress’ At Invest Fest 2026

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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Atlanta was outside this weekend, and Invest Fest 2026 came through with plenty of money moves, celebrity gems, big conversations, and moments that had us talking, including Serena Williams’ candid comments about success and motherhood. Among the weekend’s standout speakers was Serena Williams, who served up some surprisingly sweet sentiments about success, revealing that these days, her biggest wins have less to do with trophies and more to do with motherhood. According to the tennis titan, she now measures success through her daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian, and the everyday moments that come with raising them. “For me, measuring success for me is also how I am throughout the day because I am a full-time mom, and I love being a mom, and I’m always with my kids every single day. I even do my work around the kids,” said Serena. “So, for me, I’ve lived my life, and now I live for them, to be honest.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Serena’s sweet sentiments were just one of many major gems dropped during the money-making weekend. The sixth annual festival brought more than 30,000 attendees to the Georgia World Congress Center for conversations about investing, real estate, taxes, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, estate planning, entrepreneurship and building generational wealth. From Atlanta political leaders to reality stars, rappers, entrepreneurs and tech innovators, here are some more moments we loved.

Moments We Loved At Invest Fest 2026 Mayor Andre Dickens And Earn Your Leisure Chose To Build Bridges After a very public disagreement over Atlanta’s support of Invest Fest, Mayor Andre Dickens joined Earn Your Leisure founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings onstage. According to The Grio, the conversation signaled that tensions may be easing. One of the Earn Your Leisure hosts told the crowd, “You either build or destroy,” before introducing Dickens. The Mayor then spoke about Atlanta’s importance and discussed future investment opportunities in the city, including conversations surrounding Invest Fest 2027. “Atlanta is a special place,” Dickens told attendees. “It’s one of one. It’s a unique place.” He also asked the crowd, “Are y’all ready to invest in the ATL?” Earn Your Leisure later reinforced the message on Instagram, writing, “Build Bridges not Walls.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms Called For Leadership That Fights Back Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms brought politics into the conversation during the Invest Fest VIP Gala, where she spoke about the kind of leadership Georgia needs. Bottoms, who is now running for Governor of Georgia, spoke to attendees. “We have to have someone this time who will fight and push back and keep us all in mind,” she declares. Bottoms’ message landed during a weekend where Atlanta itself was part of the conversation, particularly after recent questions about the city’s support of Invest Fest. T.I. Talked About Building Wealth That Outlives You T.I. was also honored during Friday night’s VIP Black Tie Gala alongside Atlanta music legend Jermaine Dupri. The rapper reflected on the business decisions he has made throughout his career and told the packed crowd that those decisions have positioned his family to be financially secure for generations. And honestly, that is the type of flex Invest Fest is all about.

Jagged Edge Had The VIP Gala Feeling Nostalgic Jagged Edge returned home and shut down the VIP Gala with a performance just weeks after appearing at Drake’s private party. The Atlanta R&B legends reminded everybody that some things simply hit different when they happen in the city that helped create them. The LOX also brought their story to Atlanta with a special screening of Trinity: The Story of The LOX, following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Porsha Williams Talked About Building Beyond Reality TV Source: courtesy / Invest Fest Ahead of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion, Porsha Williams showed another side of herself at Invest Fest. Williams joined Jesseca Harris-Dupart and Sierra Glamshop for “Building Wealth Beyond the Chair,” a conversation about turning beauty businesses into lasting wealth. “I work best when I’m being authentically myself. I cannot sell you anything that I don’t believe in,” Williams said. She also discussed how going through divorce inspired her to reinvent herself and eventually launch Go Naked Hair. “Us as Black women, we need to have our hands in all kinds of business opportunities in order to make money, in order to have generational wealth,” Williams explained. Her point was clear. Entertainment may be one source of income, but ownership can create something that lasts.

Jhaleesa Seymour Reminded Us To Watch Our Inner Voice Salt XO founder Jhaleesa Seymour delivered one of the most grounding messages of the weekend. Seymour encouraged attendees to “start believing in yourself the first time” and recommended The Four Agreements, a book she said changed her life. “I read it for the second time a month ago,” Seymour shared. One of her biggest takeaways was that “the voice that is in your head matters.” Seymour emphasized that the way you speak to yourself matters, as do the ideas you allow to live in your mind. She also encouraged people to keep their word. “Whether you’re making a promise to yourself, whether you’re making a promise to a friend, whether you’re making a promise to a family member, stand on your word,” she said. For Seymour, living honestly and acting on your truth creates space for abundance. “The more you start to act on and live in your truth, the more abundance can come your way,” she explained. “You don’t have to live your life with your fists closed.” She also offered a refreshingly honest definition of success. As a full-time mother, Seymour said part of measuring her success comes down to the everyday realities of caring for her children. “I’m a full-time mom and I love being a mom,” she said, explaining that she works around her children and considers things as simple as whether she cooked dinner and how the day went with her kids. That reminder felt especially powerful at a festival where success is often discussed in terms of revenue, investments and business growth.

Steve Harvey, Nick Cannon And Terrence J Talked Generational Greatness Source: Courtesy / Invest Fest Steve Harvey and Nick Cannon joined Terrence J for a conversation about longevity, reinvention and building opportunities for future generations. The industry veterans discussed what it takes to evolve while creating a legacy that extends beyond one career.

Alicia Lyttle Put AI Onstage Alicia Lyttle, known as the “Queen of AI,” brought robots to the Invest Fest stage while showing attendees how AI agents could become digital workers for businesses. Her presentation focused on how entrepreneurs can use AI to automate work, create new income streams and build businesses with technology working alongside them. And that really summed up the weekend. Invest Fest 2026 focused on understanding the systems behind “getting to the bag,” building something that can survive without you and making sure the next generation has something to inherit. From Bottoms talking about leadership to T.I. talking about family wealth, Porsha talking about ownership, Jhaleesa talking about self-belief and Atlanta leaders talking about building together, the weekend offered plenty of reminders that the biggest investment might still be in yourself. Courtesy Courtesy SQUIDLIK SQUIDLIK @Shotbycozyy @Shotbycozyy @Shotbycozyy courtesy Courtesy Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin RELATED: #RHOA Reunion Recap: Porsha & K. Clash, Pinky’s Pregnancy Surprise & Kelli Reveals Her $70K Teeth-Purchasing Partner, Jarvis