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Win Tickets to See Chance the Rapper!

Published on August 18, 2026
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Promotional poster for Chance the Rapper's "Coloring Book Ten Year Anniversary Tour" concert, featuring the artist and details about the event.
Source: Radio One Columbus / radio one columbus

Register here for a chance to win tickets to see Chance the Rapper with La Reezy Wednesday, September 2nd at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati!


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