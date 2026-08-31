Pierre Thomas’ Daughter Calls His Recovery a “Miracle”

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Following a serious health scare earlier this month, Quality Control Music’s co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack in Las Vegas August 21st. His daughter Journey Thomas hopped on Instagram to share an emotional update with his Fans and called her father a “miracle”.

The positive update comes after the Atlanta based music executive spent time in the intensive care unit, prompting Quality Control to address false online death rumors and ask the public for privacy while confirming he remains alive and under medical care. As the hip hop community continues to rally around the mogul who helped launch megastars like Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls his family remains hopeful while celebrating every milestone in his ongoing rehabilitation.