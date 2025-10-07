Listen Live
National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cbus for The Best Tacos

Published on October 7, 2025

Delicious homemade chicken and black bean street tacos with corn, red onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese on a wooden cutting board, viewed from directly above

Source: Brent Hofacker / 500px / Getty

The first Tuesday of October marks National Taco Day and honestly, do we ever need an excuse to grab tacos?

We’ve got classic street-style favorites to creative fusion twists; Columbus’s taco scene never disappoints. For the people out there craving carne asada, birria, something a little different, or you just here for margaritas — we’ve rounded up 8 of the best spots serving up some of the most fire tacos in the city.

Ready to find your next go-to taco spot? Here are our picks for where to celebrate National Taco Day in real 614 fashion.

1. AJ’s Tacos

2. Los Guachos

3. Taqueria Guadalajara

4. Torchy’s Tacos

5. Sonora Bites

6. Local Cantina

7. Dos Hermanos

8. Los Agavez Taqueria

