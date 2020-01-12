Can’t Believe It: T-Pain Gets Unjustly Roasted Over High School Photo Meme On Twitter

T-Pain has earned the respect and adoration that should be due to a person as talented as he is, but he’s currently at the center of a roasting session on Twitter that shouldn’t be. A Twitter account posted over 30 rappers and their high school photos, but savvy fans have already discounted that the image linked to T-Pain is a fake.

A Twitter account, @CultureCentral, posted 36 rappers and their high school yearbook photos, including some that many of seen before such as 50 Cent, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Jermaine “J. Cole” Cole, Aubrey “Drake” Graham, and more.

But what has captured the attention of most on Twitter is a photo supposedly of Faheem “T-Pain” Najm, and fans online have been coming in with the jokes on a slow news Sunday as expected. Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons has also been catching a lot of hell over the tweet due to fans pointing to the size of his head in the photo which, to be fair, just appears to be a bad editing job on an older photo.

A couple of users on Twitter posted an actual photo of T-Pain, which appears to be from middle school or near that time. In the picture, it’s clear that the boy in the image is the younger version of the “Bartender” star and the season 1 winner of the hit vocal reality show, The Masked Singer. But with the jokes, there is also a ton of praise for Tallahassee Pain as it should be.

Other celebrities in the tweeted photo include 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Future, Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, and many more.

We’d like to take this time to remind everyone how T-Pain melted our faces off during his appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, proving that he didn’t need Auto-Tune to carry his vocal talents. Check out that video below.

