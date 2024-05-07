Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef has gone far beyond the booth in the past week. Kung-fu Kenny’s chess-like lyricism has put the Canadian rapper into a corner. Early Tuesday (May 7) morning, Drake’s house was part of a crime scene. In Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers responded to a call that shots were fired at Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

Hours later, a photo surfaced online that shows the front of Drake’s OVO store location in London vandalized. Amid the feud between the OVO boss and Kendrick Lamar, an alleged K-Dot fan tagged the store front, writing ‘They not like us” in a silver spray paint.

Social Media fans are speculating a couple of culpints for these crimes. A Kendrick Lamar fan, or Drake himself. The reasoning for the first could be as simple as a die hard K-dot fan protecting his name. But why would Drake self-sabotage himself? X users believe that Drake has no retaliation and is using this as a tactic to wave the white flag.

https://twitter.com/WiltDaCEO/status/1787860276508831894

Drake has yet to respond to the damages on his properties. Drake last responded to Kendrick with ‘The Heart 6′ where he picks apart Kendricks’ leads, saying that he baited Kendrick into using false information as worthless ammunition.

“You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient Your fans are rejoicing thinkin’ this is my expiration Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation” – Drake ‘The Heart 6’

Check out social media reactions to Drake’s store below!

