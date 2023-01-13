Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

HomeFeature Story

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded by 22 women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Its founders were Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive C. Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mamie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.

It is the world’s largest Black Greek-Letter sorority, with over 350,000 members worldwide.

Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”
Colors: Crimson and Cream
Symbol: Pyramid/Lady Fortitude

 

1. K. Michelle & Loni Love

2. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam

3. Robyn Dixon

4. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin

5. Kym Whitley

Kym Whitley

6. Kim Coles

Kim Coles

7. Mara Brock Akil

Mara Brock Akil

8. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

9. Brandee Evans

10. Leontyne Price

Leontyne Price

11. K.Michelle

K.Michelle
