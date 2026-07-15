Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc
Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta
- Zeta Phi Beta was founded in 1920 by five visionary women at Howard University.
- The sorority is known for its commitment to community service and social action.
- Zeta Phi Beta has an official motto, colors, and symbol representing its values.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is a historically Black Greek-letter organization founded on January 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The sorority was established by five visionary women—Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts—who sought to create an organization rooted in scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.
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Today, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has grown into a global sisterhood with over 100,000 members and hundreds of chapters across the United States and internationally. Known for its commitment to community service and social action, the organization continues to make a significant impact through various outreach initiatives and partnerships.
The official motto of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization,” reflecting its dedication to uplifting communities and driving meaningful change. The sorority’s official colors are Royal Blue and White, and its symbol, the Dove, represents peace, purity, and unity.
Sheila E.
Grammy Award-winning musician, known as the “Queen of Percussion”
Niecy Nash-Betts
Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, producer & TV host (Credits: Clean House, Reno 911!, Claws)
Coko From SWV
lead vocalist of R&B group SWV & mental health awareness advocate
Elise Neal
Actress, producer, entrepreneur & advocate (Credits: The Hughleys, Rosewood, Hustle & Flow)
Rep. Karen D. Camper
Tennessee State Representative, military veteran & first Black woman to lead a caucus in the Tennessee General Assembly
Pamela Champion
Anti-Hazing advocate and founder of the Be A Champion Foundation
Aliya Crawford
Award-winning PR executive, brand strategist, and entrepreneur
Sheri Jones-Moffett
Celebrated gospel artist, one-half of acclaimed duo “Ted & Sheri”
Dr. Grisanthia “San” Franklin
Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, producer, and pastor of The Love Center South Church (Nashville)
Valerie “Chef Val” Knight
Internationally recognized chef, entrepreneur, humanitarian and community advocate
Taral Hicks-Dawson
Acclaimed actress, singer, and entertainer (Credits: A Bronx Tale, Belly)
Patti Phillips
Nationally recognized leadership expert, executive coach and CEO of Women Leaders in Sports
Dr. Milan Love McPherson (“a.k.a. Dr. Love”)
Nationally recognized relationship expert, certified marriage & family counselor, and founder of Love Infinity, Inc.
U.S. Rep Lateefah Simon
U.S. representative for California’s 12th Congressional District, nationally recognized civil rights advocate and community organizer
Jenisha Watts
Award-winning journalist, staff writer for The Atlantic, editor, and author
Kellee Stewart
Award-winning actress, writer, producer and advocate (Credits: Guess Who, My Boys, Midnight, Texas)
Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker
Pioneering female MC, actress, entrepreneur, advocate for education & women’s rights
2. Treiva Williams
Entrepreneur, Life Coach, Executive Producer of “Black Ink Crew” TV franchise
3. US Army Lt. General Telita Crosland
First Black woman to serve as the Director of the Defense Health Agency
4. Tatyana Ali
Singer/actress, best known as “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
5. Patrice Banks
Engineer/entrepreneur, founder of Girls Auto Clinic (first auto repair center staffed by all women)
6. Jaspen “Jas” Boothe
17-year Army veteran, cancer survivor and Veteran Disability Advocate
7. Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw
First Black female Brigadier General in the state of Indiana
8. Caretha Coleman
Founder/Chairperson of Dignity Health Foundation, vanguard in Silicon Valley’s tech scene
9. Wanda Durant
Mother of NBA’s Kevin Durant, Founder of “Hope Dream Believe Achieve” platform, head of The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc.
10. Andrea Hunley
First Black state senator for Indiana Senate District 46, former educator
11. Maimah Karmo
Author, breast cancer advocate, founder of the Tigerlily Foundation
12. Dawn Morton-Rias
First woman of color to serve as President and CEO for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants
13. Perri Shakes-Drayton
British retired track and field athlete, 2013 European Indoor Champion and 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medalist
14. Ashley & Dominique Sharpton
Civil rights activists & philanthropists, and daughters of Rev. Al Sharpton
15. Angie Stone
Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer
16. Rep. Regina Young
First Black woman to serve as Pennsylvania State Representative in the 185th Legislative District
17. Syleena Johnson
Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon
18. Zora Neale Hurston
Original Chapter: Alpha
19. Towanda Braxton
Original Chapter: Omicron Gamma
20. Sheryl Underwood
Original Chapter: Zeta Tau Zeta
21. Dionne Warwick
22. Anita Hill
Original Chapter: Honorary
23. Ja’net Dubois
Original Chapter: Honorary
24. Vivica A. Fox
Original Chapter: Honorary
25. Chaka Khan
Original Chapter: Honorary
26. Minnie Riperton
Original Chapter: Honorary
27. Esther Rolle
Original Chapter: Honorary
28. Ann Nesby
Original Chapter: Honorary
29. Chrisette Michele
Original Chapter: Honorary
30. US Rep Rashida Talib (D-MI)
Original Chapter: Honorary
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