In an era where DIY practices are on the rise, many beauty enthusiasts are following suit and stocking up on various beauty tools. With self-care at the top of mind, beauty tools help folks pour into themselves with undisturbed “me-time,” boost their confidence, and enhance their overall well-being. Not to mention, having a few tools handy can help your loved ones skip the salon and save some coins along the way, which is a gift in itself.

With Christmas on the horizon, now is the perfect time to gift the beauty lover in your life a tool that can go the distance. Whether they’re looking to achieve a radiant new hair color, plump, hydrated skin, a budget-friendly manicure, or anything in between, chances are you want to gift a tool that provides an at-home salon-quality experience. That said, investing in quality tools—instead of harboring old, dusty hair dryers and curling irons—that can streamline the process and deliver desired results is a must.

If you’re on the hunt for the best beauty tools for your loved ones, you’ve come to the right place. Scrolling through endless products can be overwhelming, and since time is of the essence, we’ve done the hard work for you. If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, then you know what time it is. Grab your trusty plastic, stretch your fingers, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to cross off your shopping list. In honor of the holiday season, we’ve compiled 12 beauty tools spanning the haircare, skincare, body care, and hairstyling categories that will make a lasting impression. Trust us, your loved ones will be smitten.

Happy Shopping, and of course, Happy Holidays!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

The Holiday Gift Guide For Beauty Lovers That Can’t Live Without Their Tools was originally published on hellobeautiful.com