Lil Yachty Ripped For George Floyd Lyrics, Stephen Jackson Jumps In: “You Been Wack”

Lil Yachty didn’t even drop a new song, and he’s already being dragged for the lyrics.

The Atlanta-born rapper was recently seated next to PlaqueBoyMax for a stream. Max himself is a rapper and producer, so it’s become commonplace for artists who come on his platform to play some unreleased music for a vibe check.

But the vibe was considerably down when he rapped, “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, George Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers were responding to a call about someone allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill from a store worker. Upon arriving, Chauvin kept Floyd pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, which killed him— despite his pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin was ultimately found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 years in jail.

Floyd’s passing was such an integral moment of the Black Lives Matter movement, so social media has taken offense to him being reduced to a punch line in one of his songs.

Among the biggest critics was former NBA player and All the Smoke podcast host Stephen Jackson, who was also a childhood friend of Floyd.

“Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n-gga,” Jackson’s reaction began.

“But you think saying George Floyd’s name in a bar is gonna make people like your music? That sh-t weak,” Jackson continued. “Y’all the only era that thinks demeaning the dead is cool. It ain’t.”

He urged Yachty to stop invoking Floyd’s name for attention or social media clout.

The former Golden State Warrior said Floyd’s entire hometown of Houston has his back and warns Yachty about his lyrics.

“None of y’all knew G, nothing about him. But y’all wanna say his name for clout. That’s some weak-ass sh-t, Yachty. Let somebody die in your family, we gonna do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is, bro. Cut that sh-t out.”

See social media’s fiery response to Yachty’s problematic unreleased song below.

