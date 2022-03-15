Mase Drops “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha” Track, Shots Thrown At Diddy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mason Betha, better known to most as Mase , established himself as one of the premier stars on Sean “Diddy” Combs ‘ Bad Boy Records outfit before moving into other career ventures. The former Murder Mase hopped back in the booth and unleashed a new track titled “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha” which seemingly features barbs aimed towards his former mentor in Puff Daddy.

Similar to his 2017 track “The Oracle” aimed at fellow Harlem native Cam’Ron, Mase is apparently ready to move the scope in the direction of Diddy.

From “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha”:

“Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n*gga reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n*gga, go & rep your own hood/I’m not hating on your billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really worth/You ain’t no architect/You just a n*gga who know how to market death/Go pay his mother what she really worth, n*gga!”

Mase never mentions Diddy by name but does mention the mogul’s use of the name Love, and also namedrops Mt. Vernon, N.Y., where Diddy hails from so it’s apparent where the shots are intended to land.

On Twitter, folks are reacting to the new track and some fans are praising the effort while others believe it’s a case of too little, too late. One fan even took note of the potency of Mase’s bars and the anger behind them, but wish that the rapper decided to rely on his own voice and not the audio boost of auto-tune.

Check out the reactions below and keep scrolling to hear “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha.”

