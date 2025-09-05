As we head into our weekend, there has been another wave of new music drops from several artists.

After the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Miguel returns to the music scene with the release of his new single “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).”

With the speculation of a feud, rappers Latto and Ice Spice put the gossip of their beef to rest with a new single and video on their collab “Gyatt.”

Soul singer Elmiene releases a sultry song, “Useless (Without You)” from his newest R&B mixtape, “Heat The Streets” as well.

Check our full list of new music releases this Friday below.

Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Heat The Streets (Album) — Elmiene 2. Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2 — PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake & Cash Cobain 3. My Face Still Hurts From Smiling (Album) — Lizzo 4. Myself — Venna Feat. Jorja Smith 5. Gyatt — Latto & Ice Spice 6. Oowee — Camper Feat. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign 7. Swagg II (Album) — Justin Bieber 8. Rain… — Queen Naija 9. LA — Aminé 10. New Martyrs (Ride 4 U) — Miguel