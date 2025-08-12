Listen Live
News

President Donald Trump’s D.C. Law Enforcement Takeover Sparks Reactions

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WH Crime Presser

President Donald Trump made an unprecedented move to federalize Washington, D.C.’s local law enforcement in response to crime and disorder, despite the numbers telling a different story. Public figures and assumed opponents of President Trump are speaking out after the Monday (August 11) announcement, expressing both disbelief at the move while lobbing some critiques of the move.

President Trump held a press conference from the Press Briefing Room at the White House on Monday, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Amid tough talk from Trump, Hegsseth, and Bondi, the groundswell of crime and violence they claim is ravaging D.C. doesn’t match the actual figures, with news outlets running graphics conveying the true data.

Related Stories

Figures such as Hillary Clinton, Adam Parkhomenko, and former U.S. Capitol Police officer Daniel Hodges offered their take on the new offensive measure by the Trump administration. As it stands, some are pointing to this surge in force as a response to a DOGE staffer reportedly being beaten by a group of teens while in D.C.

Others have explained the federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department as nothing more than political theater. Trump has also deployed National Guards troops to patrol the city streets.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at a press conference decrying the move by Trump but ultimately directing officers in the city to follow the administration’s lead.

On X, many are reacting to the news of President Trump’s takeover of the MPD and deploying National Guard troops to the streets of D.C. We’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump’s D.C. Law Enforcement Takeover Sparks Reactions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close