Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Ice Spice Steps Into A New Era Of Glam At Highest To Lowest Premiere

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Ice Spice is no stranger to owning a red carpet, but her latest appearance at the August 11 premiere of Highest to Lowest felt different – in the best way. Known for mixing streetwear with sexy, the raptress arrived serving grown woman luxury vibes while still being 100% her.

The hair, the fit, the energy – it was all givingn without losing her signature edge. We’re here for a style switch-up – so let’s get into the details.

Ice Spice Turned Heads At the Highest To Lowest Premiere – And We Are Obsessed

Related Stories

Ice Spice was one of several celebs in New York to celebrate Spike Lee’s newest project, Highest to Lowest. Gracing the carpet, she debuted a striking copper hair color that didn’t just pop – it melted beautifully into her skin tone, bringing out the warmth in her complexion. She styled her hair with a voluminous, yet sleek finish and a buss-down middle part.

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The fresh color set the stage for her fit: a high-end, sexy-yet-sophisticated mini dress from FanciClub. Styled by celebrity fashion favorite Timothy Luke, the pale denim corset dress hugged her curves with a sculpted bodice and panel detailing that gave the silhouette a tailored finish. The structured mini hit at just the right length, showing off her legs. She paired the mini dress with matching slouchy thigh-high denim boots.

Her beauty look leaned soft glam. She rocked lashes, bronzer to pick up the color in her hair, and poppin lip gloss.  

On the carpet, Ice Spice was playful and confident, serving flirty poses and camera-ready moments. Sis knew she looked TF good – and we don’t blame her.

Red Carpet Looks: Ice Spice, A$AP Rocky, & More Attend The Highest To Lowest NYC Premiere

And while Ice Spice was making waves in the style lane, the night was also about other VIPs bringing their own lewks to the Highest to Lowest screening. Cameras caught celebrities we loved like A$AP Rocky, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kudjoe, Jordyn Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Red Carpet Rundown: Ice Spice Steps Into A New Era Of Glam At Highest To Lowest Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

Spike Lee – the man of the hour – stayed true to his personal style in a black-and-white photo collage shirt, black pants, and bright white sneakers. His white-rimmed glasses and coordinating cap tied the look together with his signature flair.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Source:Getty

Jordyn Woods looked sooo good. She turned up the heat in a fitted black midi dress with sheer paneling and sleek spaghetti straps. Karl-Anthony Towns kept it sporty in a relaxed all-black zip-up set paired with crisp white sneakers.

3. Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan Source:Getty

Dapper Dan brought Harlem luxury to the carpet in a shimmering gold-and-cream brocade suit (peep the metallic snakeskin) with matching gold shoes and a fedora. His oversized sunglasses and layered necklaces sealed the deal on this high-fashion, high-flair moment.

4. Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky Source:Getty

A$AP Rocky served leading-man energy in a tailored black suit, white shirt, and bold red-and-blue striped tie, paired with his signature shades. Denzel Washington kept it cool and casual in a black crewneck, black pants, and sneakers. We see the matching shades!

5. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty

Nicole Ari Parker made a bold style statement on the carpet – but as a star of And Just Like That, we aren’t surprised. The actressed wore an oversized graphic-print top, black midi skirt, and bright red accessories. Boris Kodjoe kept it classic in a black pinstripe suit with an open white shirt, bringing sleek, effortless charm to the carpet.

6. June Ambrose

June Ambrose Source:Getty

June Ambroke brought her signature over-the-top Western glam to the carpet in a flowing white halter dress paired with a statement-making wide-brim cowboy hat. Minimal jewelry and natural makeup kept the look fresh and summer-ready.

7. Ilfenesh Hadera

Ilfenesh Hadera Source:Getty

Ilfenesh Hadera stunned in a daring, deep-plunge sheer brown gown with ruffle details and a thigh-high slit. Gold jewelry and effortless waves gave the look a sultry, goddess-like finish. And we can’t forget about the classic french manicure on her nails – chef’s kiss, Ilfenesh!

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close