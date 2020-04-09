CLOSE
Remembering The Life Of Chynna Rogers [Photos]

Posted April 9, 2020

We lost another great soul…Chynna Rogers was a dope Rapper & Model from the city of Philadelphia. Recent news has just surfaced that the young artist with a very bright future life has ended shortly in a apparent overdose. Philly bred rapper & model started her career at the age of 14 where she was modeling for Ford Models. The A$AP Mob took a likening to her music and she continued to drop projects. We would like to highlight the life of Chynna Rogers through her photos.

Our condolences go out to her family and friends

 

R.I.P Chynna Rogers

 

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

🦇🕷

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

sin responsibly 🦇🖤

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

atp niggas learning hair stuff 🦇

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

dont let the virus distract you from my thigh gap 🦇

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

first selfies of the decade 🦇

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

u know why im here

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

g-unit / wanna get to know u cc: @leviarmstrong

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

unisexy... wow that was an awful pun lolol

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

🦇

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

no.

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

so rock it

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

🦇🕷🖤

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

🦇

A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on

20.

