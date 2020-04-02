Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh Instagram Live Beat Battle Has Twitter Split

The quarantine has inspired many of the musical greats to take to social media and stage friendly “battles” with one another, often with crowd-pleasing results and sometimes, not so much. The latest pair to engage in virtual fisticuffs, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh , have concluded their battle with some on Twitter split on the end result.

Storch, who got his start in music as a keyboardist for The Roots before going on to produce for the likes of 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, Pink, and many others, was originally slated to lock in with T-Pain but a last-minute switcheroo took place thus bringing Mannie Fresh into the mix.

Fresh, who was a longtime in-house producer for New Orleans label Cash Money Records, hyped up the battle in a humorous way via social media, which was organized by Timbaland. The Wednesday night battle featured Storch essentially playing the many hits he’s contributed to with Fresh cleverly adding skits to his set while mostly relying on his original compositions.

The hype leading up to this battle was immense, even more so when T-Pain was initially announced then eventually replaced. As some thought, Fresh would employ the tactic of playing many of his big hits crafted over the past two decades. Storch stuck with the same format and many folks crowned him the winner although it has to be noted that Fresh was behind the full productions of his offerings in the battle.

As it stands, the Twitter reaction to the Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh battle are still pouring in and we’ve collected some of the best below.

