The Black Excellence At Roc Nation’s Grammy Brunch

Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Diddy, Meek Mill, Lauren London. Roc Nation’s annual Grammy brunch brought out the biggest names in Black Hollywood this weekend and the festivities were more extravagant as ever.

Jay Z arrived in a mauve suit (which he made sure to point out when a novice dared to call it “pink”), with his long-time stylist June Ambrose by his side. Bey complimented his fly in a greyish/blue minidress by Italian designer Francesco Murano. The couple were seemed to be enjoying themselves as they posed together and made funny faces for the cameras.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha represented for the late rapper, who attended last year. Rihanna came fashionably late, per usual, giving us venetian vibes in a gold ruched halter dress. Kelly Rowland looked fab (get it…Fabletics) in a dramatic two piece ensemble while her bestie La La kept it simple in an off-white midi dress.

There wasn’t an empty glass in the place…except maybe Meek Mill’s baby’s mother Milano, who is currently pregnant. The couple also arrived together and put to rest rumors about their relationship by posing together.

See it all in when you keep scrolling…

